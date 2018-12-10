Spurs' Davis Bertans: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Bertans (personal) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Bertans is on track to miss a second straight game as he continues to tend to a personal matter. It's unclear how long the big man will remain away from the team at this point, but Dante Cunningham figures to see the majority of minutes at power forward with Bertans unavailable.
