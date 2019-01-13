Spurs' Davis Bertans: Well-rounded line in loss
Bertans totaled nine points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.
Bertans was one of four Spurs to earn at least 30 minutes. Moreover, Bertans contributed in every category, and continues to provide much-needed floor spacing offensively. With that being said, his modest production limits his value to deep leagues.
More News
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Lights Celtics up from distance•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains consistent from three•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 15 points in easy victory•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 16 points in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Off injury report Thursday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...