Spurs' Davis Bertans: Well-rounded line in loss

Bertans totaled nine points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.

Bertans was one of four Spurs to earn at least 30 minutes. Moreover, Bertans contributed in every category, and continues to provide much-needed floor spacing offensively. With that being said, his modest production limits his value to deep leagues.