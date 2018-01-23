Spurs' Davis Bertans: Will pick up spot start Tuesday
Bertans will enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The Spurs are set to be without Pau Gasol (wrist) on Tuesday, so they'll go with Bertans in the frontcourt alongside LaMarcus Aldridge. Bertans has already seen an increased role over the last 10 games, averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.3 minutes. However, with the move to the top unit, he could see a slightly larger workload, giving him punt-play potential for Tuesday's DFS slate. Joffrey Lauvergne is also a candidate to see extended run in Gasol's absence.
