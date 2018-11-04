Spurs' Davis Bertans: Will start Sunday
Bertans will draw the start Sunday against the Magic, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
With Rudy Gay out with a heel injury, Bertans will move into the starting five. Bertans is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 15.0 minutes.
