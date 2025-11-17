Fox totaled 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 win over Sacramento.

The 27-year-old point guard came up big with Victor Wembanyama (calf) sidelined, as Fox led the Spurs in scoring while setting a new season high in points and recording his second straight double-double. Fox has been productive in five games since making a belated season debut due to a strained hamstring, averaging 22.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steals a contest.