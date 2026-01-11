Fox posted 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 100-95 win over the Celtics.

Fox co-led the Spurs in scoring with Victor Wembanyama, but the star floor general also led the team in assists and ranked second in rebounds. Fox surpassed the 20-point mark after not doing so in each of his previous three outings, and the Spurs need each of his points in a tight win. This was Fox's eighth game with at least 20 points and six assists in 2025-26.