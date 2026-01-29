Fox ended with 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 win over Houston.

Fox was the team's second-highest scorer during the runaway victory, bouncing back from a tepid 12-point outing during a loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. The 27-year-old guard has experienced a slight dip in scoring this season, and while he still averages 20.2 points per game, he's on pace for the worst scoring average of his nine-year career.