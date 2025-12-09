Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Dishes seven assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox produced 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 135-132 victory over New Orleans.
Fox has been great as both a facilitator and scorer for San Antonio's offense, averaging 25.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.4 threes made across 31.7 minutes in his last seven games. With Victor Wembanyama (calf) poised to return in the coming days, the Spurs could finally be fully healthy, as he and Fox have only played four total games together this season.
