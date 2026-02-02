Fox registered 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 victory over Orlando.

The double-double was the fifth of the season for Fox, with two of them coming in the last eight contests. The 28-year-old guard has scored in double digits in 13 straight games, averaging 16.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4.4 boards, 1.8 threes and 0.9 steals over that span while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.