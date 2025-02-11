Fox totaled 30 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 15-18 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 131-121 win over the Wizards.

Fox did exactly half of his scoring from the charity stripe Monday, marking season highs in both free-throw attempts and makes. This was an impressive bounce-back performance from the Kentucky product, who had been held to nine points in 34 minutes Saturday against the Magic. It was also a great sign that both Fox and Victor Wembanyama scored 30-plus points, which only demonstrates further that both stars can produce at a high level since joining forces.