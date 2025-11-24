Fox logged 26 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-16 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Suns.

The 27-year-old point guard led all scorers on the night, but it wasn't enough to steal a road win in Phoenix. Fox has scored at least 24 points in five straight games as he anchors the offense in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (calf), and over that stretch he's averaged 26.0 points, 7.2 assists, 3.4 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.8 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc.