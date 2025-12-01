Fox supplied 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 27-year-old point guard continues to carry the scoring load for the shorthanded Spurs. In the seven games Victor Wembanyama (calf) has been sidelined for -- the last six of which Stephon Castle (hip) has also missed -- Fox has scored at least 25 points six times, averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 3.1 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.6 steals while leading San Antonio to a 5-2 record.