Fox ended with 32 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 victory over the Mavericks.
Fox scored a game-high 32 points, the most he has scored since arriving in San Antonio prior to the trade deadline. Although a season-ending health score for Victor Wembanyama has set the Spurs back a little when it comes to their timeline, Fox has been able to deliver serviceable production on most nights. Over the past 14 games, he is averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.
More News
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Pops for team-high 22 in loss•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Struggles against former team•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Sinks game-winning shot•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Rough night against Houston defense•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Ties season-high steals mark•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Drops 27 against Detroit•