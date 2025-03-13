Fox ended with 32 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Fox scored a game-high 32 points, the most he has scored since arriving in San Antonio prior to the trade deadline. Although a season-ending health score for Victor Wembanyama has set the Spurs back a little when it comes to their timeline, Fox has been able to deliver serviceable production on most nights. Over the past 14 games, he is averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.