Fox ended Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Grizzlies with 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 33 minutes.

Fox was efficient from the field in this one, leading the way with 26 points by draining half of his attempts from the field. He wasn't as productive as he typically is distributing the basketball, considering he totaled 21 dimes over his last two matchups, but he made up for it with a solid defensive effort. The strong start to the 2025-26 campaign continues for Fox, who has now registered 20-plus points in five of his first six games.