Fox recorded 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 135-126 win over the Hawks.

Fox was one of three Spurs players to score at least 20 points, but he also dazzled as a playmaker. He's been doing a good job of shouldering most of the offensive load due to the absences of Victor Wembanyama (calf), Stephon Castle (hip) and Dylan Harper (calf). This was Fox's third straight game with 25-plus points and the third time over the last four in which he's dished out nine or more assists.