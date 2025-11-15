Fox closed with 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Warriors.

Although Fox missed the most important shot of the game as time expired, his double-double was encouraging after a mediocre showing in the first game of the two-game set against the Warriors. Better numbers should be on the horizon for Fox as he gets up to speed, but he's averaged a respectable 20.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over four games since his season debut.