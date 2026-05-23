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Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Not on injury report for Game 4

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Fox (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals versus Oklahoma City.

Fox missed the first two games of the series because of a nagging high-ankle sprain. The 28-year-old returned for Game 3 on Friday, although he was forced to briefly exit the contest after re-aggravating the injury. While most assumed Fox would carry some kind of injury designation ahead of Game 4, that's not the case, so it appears he will be out there unless he suffers a setback.

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