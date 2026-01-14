Fox posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 loss to the Thunder.

This was a quiet night by Fox's standards, as the Thunder were able to snap their losing streak against the Spurs. Fox is in the midst of a tough stretch, as he's shooting 43.8 percent from the field over his last eight games with 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 34.0 minutes per contest.