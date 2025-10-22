Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Officially ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox (hamstring) is officially listed as out for Wednesday's season opener against the Mavericks.
No surprise here, as Fox is still rehabbing from his strained right hamstring. The star guard can be considered doubtful for future game action until the Spurs update his return timeline. It remains to be seen who'll replace Fox in the starting lineup, but rookie first-rounder Dylan Harper appears to be a prime candidate.
