Fox had a team-high 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 141-124 loss to Minnesota.

The four made threes represented his best performance from beyond the arc as a member of the Spurs. Fox's numbers have dropped a bit since the trade, and being the focal point of the offense in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) hasn't improved matters. Over 10 games since Wembanyama was lost for the season, Fox has averaged 18.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.5 steals, but he's shooting just 41.4 percent from the floor and 27.0 percent from long distance.