Fox posted 31 points (10-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-109 win over Utah.

The 31 points led all scorers on the night, as Fox delivered his best offensive performance since he dropped 31 on the Magic on Dec. 3. The 28-year-old guard has scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 18.1 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals during that span while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor.