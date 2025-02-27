Fox ended with seven points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-106 loss to the Rockets.

It was a brutal game for the Spurs, as they were down by 26 points heading into the fourth quarter, and no one in the team's starting five managed to score in double digits. For his part, the seven points represented Fox's worst performance since being acquired by San Antonio, and just the second time in 10 games for his new club that he's failed to score in double digits. The 27-year-old guard has been struggling to get his shot off as defenses adjust to not having Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) to worry about -- over the last three contests, Fox has averaged just 11.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.3 steals, 1.0 threes and 0.7 blocks while shooting a woeful 24.5 percent from the floor and 14.3 percent (3-for-21) from long distance.