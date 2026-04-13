Fox closed with 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Fox handled a steady workload in the regular-season finale and posted a strong fantasy line even when considering his lack of efficiency from the field. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in 72 regular-season appearances. His numbers took a hit compared to the 2024-25 campaign, but that's due to the emergence of the young talent surrounding him, such as MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama (ribs), Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper (thumb). Still, Fox should operate as the Spurs' No. 2 option on offense in the playoffs.