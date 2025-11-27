Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Scores team-high 37 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox totaled 37 points (11-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 victory over Portland.
Fox will be the Spurs' primary offensive weapon while Victor Wembanyama (calf) is out, and more usage also came his way due to Stephon Castle's (hip) absence. One should expect exemplary numbers while this injury scenario is in effect
