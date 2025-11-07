Fox (hamstring), who won't play in Friday's game against Houston, is expected to make his season debut during Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Although the star guard won't suit up Friday, he's in line to play in the second half of the Spurs' back-to-back Saturday. Fox has been recovering from a strained hamstring since training camp, so it's possible he'll have a minutes restriction against New Orleans. His return is likely to push Julian Champagnie from the starting lineup.