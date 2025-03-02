Fox totaled 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 130-128 victory over the Grizzlies.

Fox iced the game for the Spurs in the final seconds of the fourth quarter after icing the winning shot with a mid-range jumper. The former Kings floor general has adjusted well to life in San Antonio and is thriving alongside Chris Paul in the backcourt. Fox is averaging 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game since joining the Spurs.