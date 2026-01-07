Fox notched nine points (4-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

Fox couldn't hit the broad side of a barn in this one, shooting 4-for-18 from the field as San Antonio fell to its second straight loss. Although Fox has been a relatively consistent source of points and assists, his numbers are below what managers might expect. Through 27 games, he is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 three-pointers, leaving him just outside the top 50 in nine-category leagues.