Fox finished Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Warriors with 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs with a 30-point triple-double, but Fox was unable to follow suit and struggled with his shot throughout the game, including going 1-for-5 from three-point range. The veteran floor general is going to have a few off nights here and there since he's just coming back from a hamstring injury, but fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to one bad game. Fox will remain as the Spurs' starting floor general and arguably the team's second- or third-best option behind Wembanyama and maybe Stephon Castle.