Fox produced 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Pelicans.

Fox played his first game of the season after missing the first eight contests due to a hamstring injury. San Antonio was very cautious not to rush him back, allowing him ample time to heal. Consequently, he played without a minutes restriction and despite some early struggles, finished as the team's leading scorer. Barring any setbacks, expect to see him eclipse 30 minutes in the next game or two.