default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Fox produced 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Pelicans.

Fox played his first game of the season after missing the first eight contests due to a hamstring injury. San Antonio was very cautious not to rush him back, allowing him ample time to heal. Consequently, he played without a minutes restriction and despite some early struggles, finished as the team's leading scorer. Barring any setbacks, expect to see him eclipse 30 minutes in the next game or two.

More News