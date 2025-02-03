Per Shams Charania of ESPN on Sunday, the Kings are finalizing a trade that will send Fox to the Spurs.

In a three-team trade involving Chicago, Sacramento and San Antonio, Charania relays that the Spurs will receive Fox and Jordan McLaughlin, the Kings will get Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks and the Bulls will get back Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio.. Charania reported this past Tuesday that the Kings had opened up talks to trade Fox, and the All-Star guard will now be heading to San Antonio to pair up with superstar center Victor Wembanyama. The move will likely have Fox and Stephon Castle serving as the Spurs starting backcourt while Chris Paul retreats to a reserve role as he did with the Warriors during the 2023-24 campaign.