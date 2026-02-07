Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson told reporters that it's "looking good" for Fox (back) to be available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Fox is still listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but it appears as though the veteran point guard will suit up against Dallas. He has dished at least seven assists in each of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.5 points, 8.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.