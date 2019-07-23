Spurs' Dedric Lawson: Signing Exhibit 10 contract with Spurs
Lawson is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
After going undrafted, Lawson spent the summer with the Warriors, he averaged 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists across just under 17 minutes per game in four contests in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Kansas-product will now compete for a spot on Spurs opening-night roster.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...