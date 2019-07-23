Lawson is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

After going undrafted, Lawson spent the summer with the Warriors, he averaged 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists across just under 17 minutes per game in four contests in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Kansas-product will now compete for a spot on Spurs opening-night roster.