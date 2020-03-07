Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Abysmal shooting in loss to Nets

Murray posted six points (3-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nets.

Murray couldn't throw a grape into the ocean during Friday's loss, becoming one of just 23 players this season to post a performance with 16 or more field-goal attempts on worse than 20 percent shooting. His shooting has been off lately, with Murray hitting just 38.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 28.6 percent of his threes across the past six outings.