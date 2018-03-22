Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Active on glass once again Wednesday
Murray accounted for nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 win over the Wizards.
It was the 11th game with at least 10 rebounds for Murray, who now holds the franchise record in that category for point guards. After a strong offensive month in February (seven double-digit scoring efforts in eight games), the 21-year-old has cooled off in that regard somewhat in March, but he's still averaging a serviceable 9.8 points on impressive 48.9 percent shooting across 10 contests during the month. Moreover, his atypically strong work on the boards continues to round out his nightly lines, as he's now averaging 6.8 rebounds overall in that 10-game sample.
