Murray scored 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt) with 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Monday.

The Spurs' star guard had a terrific all-around performance, recording his sixth double-double of the season. Murray was also a plus-24 on the night, which led his team by a pretty healthy margin. The fourth-year man is averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his first four games post All-Star break.