Murray delivered 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Murray continues to show why he's widely seen as one of the best rebounding guards in the league, and he has grabbed 10 or more boards in six different games already -- he has accomplished that feat in three of his last six contests. Murray is averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest through that six-game stretch.