Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Another robust stat line in win

Murray produced 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 win over the Cavaliers.

Just another typically robust line for the second-year guard, who has checked off each box on the stat sheet in two of his last three games. Murray has posted double-digit scoring totals in four straight, and just as encouraging, he's taken double-digit shot attempts in five of his last six contests overall. That level of offensive usage is a particularly welcome sight for fantasy owners, as Murray's stock would hit a new level if he can make good use of those extra scoring opportunities on a consistent basis moving forward.