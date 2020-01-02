Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Another strong two-way effort

Murray posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 victory over the Warriors.

Murray's role has stabilized recently, and it's resulted in consistent production. Across the past eight games, Murray has averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals in 27.6 minutes. His two-way versatility has been evident all season, and his performance Tuesday marked his fifth game this season with at least five rebounds, five assists and two steals.