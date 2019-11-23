Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Back in starting five
Murray will start Friday's game against the 76ers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
During Wednesday's loss to the Wizards, Murray came off the bench for the first time all season. He'll return to the starting five, where he's averaged 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 22.7 minutes.
