Murray recorded 26 points (10-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals Sunday in a 122-110 win at Charlotte.

Murray led in points and co-led in rebounds (12, with Jakob Poeltl) en route to logging his seventh double-double. The Spurs have needed a viable option in place of LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), and Murray has covered for him nicely. Murray is averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds across six consecutive games without the All-Star.