Murray cleared the league's health and safety protocols Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Murray landed in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols last weekend but will be cleared to rejoin the team after missing just under a week. The 25-year-old still needs to work on his conditioning, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's game against Detroit. Even if he's able to suit up against the Pistons, it wouldn't be surprising to see his minutes restricted.