Murray posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's 129-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murray likes to mix it up inside and is one of the best rebounding point guards in the league, but he got into foul trouble in Saturday's loss, an occurrence that tends to happen to the otherwise-productive floor general. Derrick White's return should provide more stability in the backcourt and take some pressure off of Murray moving forward.