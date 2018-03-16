Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Collects zero assists but grabs 12 rebounds in win
Murray produced 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 98-93 win over the Pelicans.
Murray's odd double-double is better than nothing for Murray, who hasn't quite lived up to expectations this season. He is still the Spurs' best option and has a singular talent for finding the ball, as he ranks second in the league behind Russell Westbrook among point guards with an RP48 of 12.7.As long as he lights up one extra category, he still has decent value.s
