Murray delivered 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Thunder.

Murray scored in double digits for the seventh game in a row and he ended just one assist shy of putting up the second double-double of that stretch. He's been making an impact on both ends of the court and there's an argument to be made he's been San Antonio's best player -- at least from a fantasy perspective -- in the first half of the season. During that aforementioned seven-game stretch, Murray is averaging 19.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals across 32.6 minutes per contest.