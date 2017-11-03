Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Coming off bench Thursday

Murray will come off the bench for Thursday's matchup against the Warriors in favor of Patty Mills, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

This was a very late change by coach Gregg Popovich, as Garcia notes that even the public address announcer was unaware of the swap and claimed Murray was the starter. Murray is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.