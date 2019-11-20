Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Coming off bench

Murray will come off the bench Wednesday against the Wizards, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Patty Mills will get the nod at point guard in place of Murray as coach Gregg Popovich looks to shake things up for the struggling Spurs. Since the start of November, Murray is averaging 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 22.5 minutes per game.