Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Confirmed starter moving forward

Coach Gregg Popovich confirmed Tuesday that Murray will start over Tony Parker moving forward, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports. "(Parker) is still going to be an important part of what we do," coach Gregg Popovich said. "But Dejounte is a young talent and we need to find out exactly what we have there. So it is time."

The writing was already on the wall after Parker indicated earlier this week that he expected this to happen and said he'd continue to play the best he can in the second unit. However, with coach Popovich confirming it, we can now expect Murray to be the man moving forward. It still sounds like Parker is going to have a fairly significant role off the bench and the Spurs also have Patty Mills, who's averaged 24.4 minutes per game this season, available as well, so Murray's overall increase in production and fantasy value may only be minor. That said, Murray should still see some increases across the board and could be a potential pickup for those in deeper leagues.