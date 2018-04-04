Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Continues elite thievery Tuesday
Murray contributed six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four steals across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Clippers.
Murray's offensive role was limited, but he once again flashed elite defense by recording multiple steals for the fourth time in the last six games. The second-year guard has been in a multi-game slump with his shot, however, having posted a sub-40-percent success rate in four of the last six contests as well. The 21-year-old continues to offer above-average rebound numbers for a point guard, as he's now ripping them down at a clip of 5.6 per game on the season.
