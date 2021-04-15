Murray scored 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.
Murray had a poor shooting night, leading to his lowest scoring output in his last 10 games. Even so, there were plenty of positives in his line, highlighted by his seventh multi-steal effort in his last eight contests. Murray has taken a large step forward in both role and production this season and should remain a capable producer across the box score.
