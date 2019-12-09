Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Could see expanded minutes

Coach Gregg Popovich intimated that Murray could be set for expanded minutes after playing the first month-and-a-half of the season under a soft minutes limit, RJ Marquez of KSAT in San Antonio reports.

It's unclear whether Murray had an official minutes restriction, but it was something Popovich mentioned earlier in the year, and the point guard typically had his workload capped in the 20-to-25-minute range. After Murray played a season-high 32 minutes Friday against the Kings, Popovich was asked whether Murray is no longer under a restriction. "As far as I'm concerned," Popovich said. "Nobody scolded me or anything like that afterwards, so I think we're good." Time will tell whether Murray will see a significant bump in minutes on a consistent basis, but this is nonetheless a positive development for fantasy owners -- most of whom have likely been disappointed by Murray's relatively pedestrian start to the year.